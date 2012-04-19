FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Valmont 1st-qtr beats, raises FY profit outlook, shares up
#Market News
April 19, 2012 / 10:29 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Valmont 1st-qtr beats, raises FY profit outlook, shares up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q1 EPS $1.96 vs est $1.53

* Q1 sales $717.4 mln vs est $669.6 mln

* Irrigation segment sales rise 30 pct

* Sees 2012 earnings exceed $8.00 per share

April 19 (Reuters) - Valmont Industries Inc posted quarterly results that beat market estimates, boosted by higher sales at its irrigation segment, and raised its full-year earnings outlook, sending its shares up 5 percent in after-market trade.

The company, which makes infrastructure products such as metal and concrete poles, said it now expects per-share earnings this year to be higher than $8.00, up from its previous estimate of $7.30 to $7.60.

Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of $7.53 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

“We expect utility demand to increase and margins to improve modestly as the year progresses,” Chief Executive Mogens Bay said in a statement.

Valmont Industries, founded as Valley Manufacturing in 1946, competes with industrial equipment providers such as Lindsay Corp, Thomas & Betts Corp and Deere & CO.

For the first quarter, net income rose to $52.3 million, or $1.96 a share, from $25.6 million, or 97 cents a share, a year ago. Analysts expected $1.53 per share.

Revenue rose 26 percent to $717.4 million, spurred by a 30 percent jump at its irrigation segment that contributes over a quarter of the total sales. Analysts had forecast revenue of $669.6 million.

Shares of the Omaha, Nebraska-based company were at $124.69 in aftermarket trade. They had closed at $118.34 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.

