BRIEF-Valneva announces positive trial results for tuberculosis vaccine IC31

* Announces positive trial results in phase II test of tuberculosis vaccine candidate formulated with IC31

* H1/IC31 showed good safety and immunogenicity in phase II clinical trial in HIV-infected adults

* Further phase I or I/II trials are also being conducted by the Statens Serum Institut (SSI) with two other vaccine candidates formulated with Valneva’s IC31 adjuvant

* Valneva is entitled to receive a share of the profits coming from SSI's revenues related to the use of IC31