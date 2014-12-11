BRIEF-Valneva and BLiNK announce launch of new biotech company

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Valneva SE :

* Valneva and BLiNK Therapeutics Ltd. announce launch of new biotech company

* New private Biotech company will be specialized in the discovery of innovative monoclonal antibodies

* New company will be headquartered in Lyon, France and will be named BLiNK Biomedical SAS

* Says JV has already secured its first round of financing

* Says their goal is to be able to concentrate on vaccine research and development while still benefitting from its VIVA|Screen antibody technology through this joint venture