BRIEF-Valneva to buy Dukoral vaccine in 45 mln euro deal

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Valneva SE :

* Signs agreement to acquire Dukoral vaccine

* To buy Crucell Sweden AB with all assets, licenses and privileges related to Dukoral vaccine against cholera and traveler’s diarrhea caused by ETEC

* Crucell Sweden to be acquired from Crucell Holland B.V.

* Deal for Crucell Sweden includes its Nordics vaccine distribution business and its affiliates

* Total transaction consideration for Crucell Sweden amounts to 45 million euros ($53.80 million)

* Deal includes manufacturing site in Solna (Sweden) and will comprise about 115 employees (FTE‘s)

* Acquisition to be financed with combination of debt and equity

* Part of financing to be raised through launch of public rights issue subject to market conditions

* Completion of deal expected to occur in February

* About 45 million euros to be raised within capital increase, of which 30 million euros is to finance deal

* 15 million euros from capital increase is to allow efficient integration of Crucell Sweden assets and development of its products portfolio

* To finance deal, a newly formed Swedish acquisition subsidiary enters into 15 million euro term loan facility from funds managed by Athyrium Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8365 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)