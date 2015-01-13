FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Healthcare
January 13, 2015 / 6:21 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Valneva announces capital increase of about 45 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan. 13 (Reuters) - Valneva SE :

* Announced on Monday launch of a capital increase with shareholders preferential subscription rights of about 45 million euros ($53.19 million)

* Subscription ratio is 11 new ordinary shares for 34 existing ordinary shares

* Subscription price is 2.47 euros per new ordinary share

* Subscription period runs from Jan. 15 to Jan. 28 inclusive

* Subscription commitments received from a fund managed by Athyrium Capital Management LLC, Bpifrance, Capital Ventures International and Groupe Grimaud la Corbière amounting to a total of about 20 million euros

* Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank and Kempen & Co to underwrite remainder of Rights Issue

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8460 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
