BRIEF-Valneva reports H1 net loss of EUR 12.2 mln vs EUR 22.0 mln year ago
August 8, 2014 / 7:21 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Valneva reports H1 net loss of EUR 12.2 mln vs EUR 22.0 mln year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Valneva SE * Says H1 net loss of EUR 12.2 million versus EUR 22.0 million year ago * Sees for 2014, an increase of IFRS revenue at EUR 40-45 million * Says revenues in H1 went after sale of cmo business unit slightly to EUR 16.5 million versus EUR 17.4 million pro forma in H1 2013 * Sees significant improvement in operating results 2014 compared to pro forma figures for two merged companies (vivalis and intercell) * Says expects further net loss in FY 2014 * Says EBITDA losses in H1 2014 decreased to EUR -3.6 mln (EUR -12.7 mln compared to pro forma in H1 2013) * Source text for Eikon [ID: nHUG80sR40] * Further company coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
