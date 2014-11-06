FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Valneva revenue and grants fall to 12.8 milion euros in Q3
November 6, 2014 / 7:26 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Valneva revenue and grants fall to 12.8 milion euros in Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Valneva SE :

* Balanced EBITDA of 0.0 million euros in Q3 2014 versus loss of 5.5 million euros in Q3 2013

* Group still expects negative EBITDA in the near future due to research and development investments, it confirms its objective to be EBITDA profitable in the mid-term

* Net loss decreased to 2.6 million euros in Q3 2014 versus 10.0 milion euros in Q3 2013

* Revenue and grants were down to 12.8 million euros in Q3 2014 versus 14.7 milion euors in Q3 2013

* Reconfirms its 2014 overall IFRS revenue expectations of between 40 - 45 million euros

* Reaffirms its prior guidance of a significant improvement of its operational results (excluding any non-cash amortization and impairment charges) in 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

