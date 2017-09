Oct 9 (Reuters) - VALORA EFFEKTEN HANDEL AG :

* Says 9-months revenue from primary segment “trade of unlisted instruments” is 1.0 million euros compared to 3.6 million euros a year ago, down 72 percent

* Sees for FY total revenue of 2.0 million euros and net loss of about 200,000 euros