BRIEF-Valora Holding sees positive net-profit result for FY 2014
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 5, 2015 / 6:40 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Valora Holding sees positive net-profit result for FY 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Valora Holding AG :

* Says Valora’s 2014 EBIT in line with expectations

* Says projected operating profit from continuing operations (including Naville) 45-50 million Swiss francs ($102.87 million) for 2015 and 65-70 million Swiss francs for 2016 based on EUR/CHF parity

* Says net revenues are expected to be around 1,900 million Swiss francs in FY 2014

* Says Valora will also expect to close 2014 with a positive net-profit result Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9235 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
