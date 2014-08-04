FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Valora Holding completes sale of press wholesale & distribution business
August 4, 2014 / 5:10 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Valora Holding completes sale of press wholesale & distribution business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Valora Holding AG : * Says successfully completes the sale of its press wholesale & distribution

business * Says cash inflow after transaction costs (CHF 63 million) and earnings

contribution (CHF 34 million) from Valora Services divestment * Says major transformation process at trade division with impairments of CHF

17 million at selected country units in H1 2014 results * Sees further restructuring costs of CHF 10-15 million in H2 2014 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

