BRIEF-Valora Holding reports H1 net loss of CHF 8.9 million
August 28, 2014 / 5:25 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Valora Holding reports H1 net loss of CHF 8.9 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Valora Holding AG : * H1 EBIT from continuing operations of CHF 0.5 million in line with H1 2013

before one-off factors * Says in H1, external sales from continuing operations of CHF 1,541.4 million,

corresponding net revenues of CHF 1,248.9 million * Says H1 consolidated gross-profit margin amounted to 36.7% (+1.6 percentage

points up on first-half 2013) * Says H1 EBITDA came in at CHF 49.4 million * Says H1 net result was CHF -8.9 million * Says expects to generate EBIT of some CHF 30 million for 2014 as a whole * Says in 2016, the group expects to achieve EBIT of some CHF 80 million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

