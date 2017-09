Sept 2 (Reuters) - Valtech SA :

* Reported on Monday H1 revenue Eur 75.1 million versus Eur 71.8 million in H1 2013

* H1 adjusted EBITDA Eur 4.0 million versus Eur 2.8 million in H1 2013

* Confirmed objective of FY turnover of Eur 145-150 million, excluding acquisitions, and adjusted EBITDA margin of 5.5%

