Oct 15 (Reuters) - Valtech SA :

* Q3 revenue 37.8 million euros versus 31.5 million euros last year

* Raises FY financial targets

* Sees FY revenue at higher end of 145-150 million euros range

* Sees FY adjusted EBITDA margin of over 6 percent versus 5.5 percent announced previously