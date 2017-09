Sept 1 (Reuters) - Value8 Nv :

* Divests stake in DPS Services

* Sells subsidiary Haak back to Freddy Haak

* Says proceeds from this divestments are expected to be used for a larger acquisition

* Also sells its equity interest in Uniqure Source text: bit.ly/1pii0i1 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20)