ValueAct taps renowned lawyer Boies to defend U.S. lawsuit

By Michael Flaherty ValueAct Capital, the $16 billion hedge fund, has hired renowned attorney David Boies, according to a court filing on Friday, in a sign of the activist investor’s seriousness in contesting a U.S. government lawsuit.

Boies has represented such high-profile clients as former U.S. Vice President Al Gore, the late New York Yankees owner George Steinbrenner and hedge fund billionaire Steven Cohen.

Boies has also represented the U.S. Justice Department against Microsoft Corp, the software company where ValueAct is currently a prominent shareholder and represented on its board.

In the ValueAct case, the Justice Department has sued the San Francisco-based fund, alleging in a filing earlier this month that it failed to properly disclose certain holdings related to the pending merger of oilfield services companies Halliburton Co and Baker-Hughes Inc.

The case has put a spotlight on the growing trend of shareholder engagement, and the fine line that exists of when shareholders cross the threshold of passive investing into active, as outlined by U.S. antitrust law.

ValueAct’s defense against the U.S. government could take years based on similar cases antitrust regulators have brought against investors.