UPDATE 1-ValueClick sees 2nd-qtr revenue below estimates
#Market News
May 2, 2012 / 9:30 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-ValueClick sees 2nd-qtr revenue below estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q1 adj EPS $0.38 vs est $0.23

* Q1 rev $152.9 mln vs est $157.8 mln

* Sees Q2 rev $155 mln-$160 mln vs est $167.9 mln

* Shares fall 14 percent in extended trade

May 2 (Reuters) - Online marketer ValueClick Inc reported first-quarter revenue that missed analysts’ estimates and the company forecast weak current-quarter sales, sending its shares down 14 percent in extended trade.

The Westlake Village, California-based company forecast revenue of $155 million to $160 million for the second quarter. Analysts, on average, were expecting revenue of $167.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Efforts to reduce the paid traffic component of the Owned & Operated (O&O) segment in the past two quarters will be accelerated in the second quarter, CEO James Zarley said in a statement.

“We expect this will result in a sequential revenue decrease in the O&O segment in the second quarter of approximately five percent compared to the first quarter,” he added.

Net income for the period ended March 31 rose to $21.6 million, or 26 cents per share, from 16.7 million, or 21 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding items the company earned 38 cents per share, beating analysts’ expectations of 23 cents per share.

But revenue, which rose 31 percent to $152.9 million, fell short of analysts’ expectations of $157.8 million.

Shares of ValueClick fell to $18.53 in trading after the bell on Wednesday. The stock, which has risen 16 percent since the company reported fourth-quarter results on Feb. 7, closed at $21.60 on the Nasdaq.

