HK's Value Partners buys KBC China fund venture stake

HONG KONG, March 8 (Reuters) - Value Partners Group Ltd has agreed to buy KBC Asset Management NV’s 49 percent equity interest in a Chinese mutual fund venture, confirming an earlier Reuters report that Belgian financial group KBC Group SA was close to striking a deal on selling the asset.

Value Partners will buy the equity interest in the total registered capital of KBC Goldstate Fund Management Co Ltd for 40.5 million yuan ($6.42 million) from KBC Asset Management, it said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse on Thursday.

Under China regulations, the 49 percent shareholding in a licenced mutual fund management firm is the maximum shareholding that can be owned by a non-mainland shareholder, Value Partners said. The deal, which has been approved by the China Securities Regulatory Commission, is pending further regulatory approvals from the Ministry of Commerce, it added.

KBC Goldstate, which is 51 percent owned by Chinese securities group Goldstate Securities Joint Stock Co Ltd, manages 7 mutual funds with 970 million yuan ($153.73 million) of assets under management as of the end of December 2011.

In January, sources had said Belgian financial group KBC Group planned to sell the stake in its struggling Chinese fund venture to Hong Kong-based asset manager Value Partners.

Shanghai-based KBC Goldstate’s business has shrunk four-fifths over the past five years, sources had said.

KBC had been actively looking for buyers for its struggling China fund business, as part of a strategy by the banking and insurance group to scale back its global presence after being hit by the 2007-2008 global financial crisis. ($1 = 6.3099 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)