MOVES-Mayank Parekh joins Value Partners from McKinsey
October 28, 2014 / 6:30 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Mayank Parekh joins Value Partners from McKinsey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Value Partners appointed Mayank Parekh as director and managing partner for Asia and Demetrio Di Martino to lead telecom media technology (TMT) practice in Asia.

The management consultancy also named Yeo Soo Ruey to lead its Asia-wide private equity practice.

Parekh, who was formerly a partner with McKinsey & Co, will focus on the firm’s business strategy for the region.

Yeo, who joins its Singapore office, was with PriceWaterhouse Coopers prior to Value Partners. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore; Editing by Anand Basu)

