June 21, 2016 / 1:35 PM / a year ago

Hedge fund Visium's Valvani found dead - CNBC, citing DJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Sanjay Valvani, a hedge fund manager at Visium Asset Management who had been charged with insider trading, was found dead in an apparent suicide on Tuesday, CNBC reported, citing Dow Jones.

Federal officials earlier this month arrested Valvani and accused him of having fraudulently made $25 million by gaining advance word about U.S. Food and Drug Administration approvals of generic drug applications.

Valvani pleaded not guilty to five counts including securities fraud, wire fraud and conspiracy and was freed on $5 million bond secured by his home. (Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

