FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Buffett's Berkshire to buy private auto dealer
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 2, 2014 / 12:55 PM / 3 years ago

Buffett's Berkshire to buy private auto dealer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc said it would buy Van Tuyl Group, the largest privately owned auto dealership group in the United States.

Berkshire did not disclose the value of the deal, but said it was expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2015.

Van Tuyl will be known as Berkshire Hathaway Automotive after the acquisition and will be headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Berkshire said.

Buffett said in an interview with CNBC on Thursday that the acquisition would be in the form of an all-cash deal. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Simon Jennings)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.