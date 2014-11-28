FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Vancamel says 9-month sales up by 2.5 pct to 122.8 mln euros
November 28, 2014 / 9:25 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Vancamel says 9-month sales up by 2.5 pct to 122.8 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Vancamel AG :

* EBIT was 30.6 million euros in first nine months of 2014 (9 months 2013: 33.5 million euros)

* 9-month sales revenues up by 2.5 pct year-on-year to 122.8 million euros

* Profit for first nine months was therefore 20.0 million euros(9 months 2013: 24.7 million euros)

* Sales grew 8.5 pct in renminbi in first nine months of 2014

* Says management board is reiterating its forecast that EBT margin will increase to around 25 pct in FY 2014

* Says will grow revenue by around 4.0 pct in 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

