VanCamel AG says Q1 group revenue of EUR 43.5 million
May 30, 2014 / 10:36 AM / 3 years ago

VanCamel AG says Q1 group revenue of EUR 43.5 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - VanCamel AG : * Posts strong operating cash flow in the first three months

of 2014 * Says outlook confirmed * Q1 group revenue of EUR 43.5 million (Q1 2013: EUR 43.6 million) * Says Q1 earnings before taxes (ebt) amounted to EUR 11.0 million (3M 2013:

EUR 12.4 million) * Says still assumes that on a euro basis (excluding currency effects), the

group will grow revenue by around 4.0% in 2014 * Q1 gross profit of EUR 13.5 million (3M 2013: EUR 14.4 million) * Q1 operating cash flow of 18.6 million (Q1 2013: EUR 14.1 million) * Says Q1 EBIT was EUR 11.0 million (3M 2013: EUR 12.4 million * Says Q1 revenue decline was mainly due to higher discounts and the

devaluation of the renminbi versus the euro * Q1 net profit of EUR 7.2 million (Q1 2013: EUR 9.2 million) * Q1 earnings per share 0.48 EUR * Q1 adjusted earnings per share 0.61 EUR * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

