Vanda's eczema drug fails mid-stage study

March 4 (Reuters) - Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc said its experimental atopic dermatitis drug failed a mid-stage study to treat chronic itching, sending its shares down 8.7 percent in after-hours trading.

The study data showed no statistical difference between patients on the drug, tradipitant, and those on a placebo, due to a “very high placebo effect”, the company said on Wednesday.

Atopic dermatitis or eczema is a chronic skin rash or inflammation that often appears in infancy. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)