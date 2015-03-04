FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vanda's eczema drug fails mid-stage study
March 4, 2015 / 9:59 PM / 3 years ago

Vanda's eczema drug fails mid-stage study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 4 (Reuters) - Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc said its experimental atopic dermatitis drug failed a mid-stage study to treat chronic itching, sending its shares down 8.7 percent in after-hours trading.

The study data showed no statistical difference between patients on the drug, tradipitant, and those on a placebo, due to a “very high placebo effect”, the company said on Wednesday.

Atopic dermatitis or eczema is a chronic skin rash or inflammation that often appears in infancy. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)

