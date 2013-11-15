FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Van De Velde says expect recurring EBITDA to rise in second half
November 15, 2013 / 7:21 AM / 4 years ago

Reuters Staff

AMSTERDAM, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Van de Velde NV : * Expects to maintain consolidated turnover at a more or less stable level in 2013 compared with 2012 * Precise forecast is not possible due to the highly volatile nature of the retail turnover * Expect recurring EBITDA to rise slightly in the second half of the year compared with the same period in 2012 * Reached agreement on restructuring at Eurocorset; will see departure of 29 employees in short term * Non-recurring cost of the restructuring is EUR 1.7M, with a payback period of around three years * Spring 2014 Van de Velde remains optimistic with regard to wholesale * Convinced of long-term strategy especially in Europe, North America

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
