FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Van De Velde H1 turnover up 0.9 pct
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 5, 2012 / 4:26 PM / in 5 years

Van De Velde H1 turnover up 0.9 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 5 (Reuters) - Belgian lingerie maker Van de Velde said on Thursday that its turnover increased 0.9 percent in the first half of 2012, aided by strong retail sales in Britain and new store openings in Germany and Spain.

The maker of brands such as PrimaDonna and Marie Jo said wholesale turnover fell by 3 percent and its U.S. unit Intimacy recorded a sales decline of 10 percent in local currency.

Due to the strong result in its European retail activities, overall turnover still inceased 0.9 percent to 98.7 million euros ($122.20 million) from 97.8 million in the same period last year.

The group said it would give more detailed outlook for the rest of 2012 in August. ($1 = 0.8077 euros) (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.