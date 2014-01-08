FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lingerie maker Van de Velde posts slight 2013 revenue increase
January 8, 2014 / 7:23 AM / 4 years ago

Lingerie maker Van de Velde posts slight 2013 revenue increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Belgian lingerie maker Van de Velde said on Wednesday its turnover increased slightly in 2013, as a strong showing of its Rigby & Peller brand in continental Europe made up for declines in its U.S. business.

The group’s wholesale business reversed a decline in sales in the second half, to finish 2013 with stable revenues compared to the previous year.

Consolidated turnover in 2013 increased by 0.3 percent to 182.4 million euros ($248.18 million), up from the 181.8 million in 2012. ($1 = 0.7349 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)

