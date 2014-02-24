FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Van de Velde full-year recurring profit per share fell to 2.47 euro
February 24, 2014 / 7:16 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Van de Velde full-year recurring profit per share fell to 2.47 euro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Van de Velde NV : * FY turnover of 182.4 million euros * FY EBIT of 39.4 million euros * Maintaining the dividend at EUR 2.15 per share. * Cash position at the end of 2013 was EUR 39.3 million (versus EUR 31.7 million at the end of 2012) * Consolidated rebitda was EUR 48.7 million, which is in line with the previous year’s figure * FY recurring group profit fell from EUR 33.6 million to EUR 32.9 million (-2.2 pct) * Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S FY 2013 revenue view EUR 192.3 million * FY recurring profit per share fell from EUR 2.52 to EUR 2.47 (-2.2 pct) * Wholesale looks promising in the first half of the year * The figures for 2014 primadonna’s swim collection are very strong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
