Moody's cuts Michigan's Van Dyke Public Schools to junk
August 2, 2013

Moody's cuts Michigan's Van Dyke Public Schools to junk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service said on Friday it cut Michigan’s Van Dyke Public Schools general obligation bond rating to the junk status of Ba1 from Baa2, affecting about $34.5 million of debt.

The downgrade reflects the district’s deficit general fund balance which is not projected to return to a positive balance until fiscal 2106.

The school district’s modestly-sized, depreciating tax base north of Detroit and “well below average socioeconomic characteristics typical of Detroit area residential suburbs” was also anther element mentioned by the Wall street rating agency.

The outlook remains negative reflecting uncertainty that the district will be able to achieve its current Deficit Elimination Plan (DEP) in light of recent negative budgetary variances and unstable enrollment trends.

