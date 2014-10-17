REFILE-RLPC-Dutch group Van Gansewinkel's lenders face loan losses

(Adds missing words in para 6)

By Sandrine Bradley

LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Lenders to troubled Dutch waste management firm Van Gansewinkel Groep could have to write off some of the company’s 800 million euro($1.02 billion) debt, even if its private equity owners sell the company, banking sources said on Friday.

Credit Suisse is currently leading a sale process for the company’s private equity owners CVC Capital Partners and KKR. First round bids from would-be buyers are due next week, the bankers said.

It is not clear whether any bids for the company will exceed its current debt pile. Lenders will have to take a write down on their debt if they do not.

Van Gansewinkel Groep is the largest Benelux waste management company. It was created by the merger of AVR and Van Gansewinkel by owners CVC and KKR in February 2007 and was financed with a 1.87 billion euro loan, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

The company has struggled to manage its debt since then and the situation was exacerbated as the waste management sector came under increasing pressure after European directives reduced waste volumes in The Netherlands.

KKR, CVC and Van Gansewinkel were not immediately available to comment. Credit Suisse declined to comment.

LOAN PRICE DOWN

The value of Van Gansewinkel’s loans have fallen in Europe’s secondary loans market from 98.5 percent of face value in January to 76.5 on Friday, according to LPC data.

The group was granted a waiver in August, which gave it relieft from third quarter leverage covenant tests, which will not be tested until February 2015, one restructuring adviser said.

The best case scenario will see a successful sale of Van Gansewinkel Groep, where bids will be equal to or exceed the company’s debt. This will allow lenders to be paid out in full and the company move into new ownership.

It is not clear how much bidders will be willing to pay for the business, or even if its private equity owners and lenders will be willing to accept a sale if bids are low.

“The question is can they sell it? It has been put up for sale but it is in a weak sector, there will be a very limited number of buyers,” said the investor.

Bids are more likely to come in below the value of the company’s debt, bankers said.

In that case, lenders can either agree to a change of ownership which will give a partial repayment of their debt depending on the size of the bid.

Lenders could also push for a financial restructuring which would see them take ownership of the company through a debt for equity swap.

“If we were to be paid out at 90 (cents in the euro), I’d take it,” said one investor. “The alternative would be for the lenders to take the keys and sell the business but there is no guarantee they would get a better price,” he said.

Recycling and resource management company Sita UK, part of Suez Environnement, and Shanks of the UK are likely to be interested in buying Van Gansewinkel. Shanks however came out with a profit warning in September, bankers said.

“Shanks has just had a profit warning but the likelihood is that it will be bidding. It will not want the business to go to a competitor for a bargain,” said the restructuring adviser.

Sita and Shanks were not immediately available to comment.

In June 2013, CVC and KKR sold the AVR business of Van Gansewinkel Groep to Asian conglomerate Cheung Kong for 950 million euros. (1 US dollar = 0.7833 euro) (Additional reporting by Claire Ruckin, editing by Tessa Walsh)