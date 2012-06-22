FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 22, 2012 / 1:37 PM / 5 years ago

Vanguard's Sauter to retire at year-end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - Gus Sauter, the long-time chief investment officer at Vanguard Group, the largest U.S. mutual fund company, will retire at the end of the year, the company said on Friday.

Sauter, 57, will be replaced by Tim Buckley, 43, a managing director at Vanguard, based in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania.

“Our focus will continue to be on low-cost, broad based, and enduring investments, and managing Vanguard’s clearly defined portfolios with our hallmark discipline and prudence,” Buckley said in a statement.

Sauter led Vanguard’s efforts to develop quantitative stock management strategies in the 1990s. He also spearheaded Vanguard’s push into exchange-traded funds starting in 2001, a group that now ranks third-largest in the world with almost $200 billion in assets. He was named chief investment officer in 2003.

Vanguard oversees some $2.1 trillion in total assets including 170 U.S.-based mutual funds totaling $1.8 trillion.

