FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Vanguard relaxes trading restriction on funds to 30 days
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 16, 2015 / 2:23 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Vanguard relaxes trading restriction on funds to 30 days

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds information on Vanguard’s trading restrictions)

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Vanguard Group Inc, the No. 1 U.S. fund company, said on Wednesday its investors can now trade in the same fund within 30 days, compared to the previous policy of 60 days.

The announcement comes during a tumultuous time on global markets. The S&P 500 Index is off 6 percent over the past month while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index is down 8 percent during that time, reflecting a stock market meltdown in China.

“The 30-day restriction seeks to better accommodate investors’ transaction needs, including tax-loss harvesting and rebalancing, while still affording the funds and shareholders protection against excessive trading,” Vanguard said in a statement.

Vanguard’s revised restrictions apply to all Vanguard mutual funds, with the exception of money market and short-term bond funds. The policy also does not apply to Vanguard exchange-traded funds because they trade intraday, much like stocks.

Participants in defined contribution retirement plans for which Vanguard provides record keeping will become eligible for the 30-day purchase hold in mid-2016, the company said.

Reporting By Tim McLaughlin; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and W Simon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.