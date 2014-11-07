FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vanguard bond funds and ETFs post record monthly inflows of $10.3 bln in October
November 7, 2014

Vanguard bond funds and ETFs post record monthly inflows of $10.3 bln in October

NEW YORK, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The Vanguard Group said on Friday that its bond funds and exchange-traded funds posted a record monthly inflow of $10.3 billion in October compared with $9.3 billion in September.

Vanguard’s record monthly inflows come as bond manager Pacific Investment Management (Pimco) reported outflows of $48.3 billion across its open-ended funds in October following the surprise departure of co-founder Bill Gross, adding to $25.5 billion of withdrawals the previous month, according to Morningstar data earlier this week.

Reporting By Jennifer Ablan and Jessica Toonkel Editing by W Simon

