New Issue-Vanguard Ntrl Rscs adds $200 mln in notes
October 3, 2012 / 1:35 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-Vanguard Ntrl Rscs adds $200 mln in notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Vanguard Natural Resources LLC on
Tuesday added $200 million of senior notes to an existing issue,
said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    RBS, Citigroup, Credit Agricole, Deutsche Bank, RBS, Wells
Fargo, J.P. Morgan and UBS were the joint bookrunning managers
for the sale.

BORROWER: VANGUARD NATURAL RESOURCES

AMT $200 MLN    COUPON 7.875 PCT   MATURITY    04/01/2020   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   04/01/2013 
MOODY'S Caa1    YIELD 7.875 PCT    SETTLEMENT  10/09/2012   
S&P B-MINUS     SPREAD N/A         PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A                          MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

