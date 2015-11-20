FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vanguard agrees to pay back taxes in Texas
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S. Legal News
November 20, 2015 / 4:52 PM / 2 years ago

Vanguard agrees to pay back taxes in Texas

Ross Kerber

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Vanguard Group agreed to make a payment to Texas tax authorities, a spokesman said on Friday, after a former company tax attorney complained about the fund company’s tax structure.

The payment will be several million dollars, Bloomberg News reported, citing documents.

Vanguard spokesman John Woerth declined to confirm the amount the closely held Pennsylvania company agreed to pay after a routine audit. He said there was no penalty, and that the payment will not change the expense ratios or performance of its funds.

A lawyer for the former company attorney, David Danon, did not immediately respond to emailed questions.

Danon had alleged that Vanguard charged its funds below-market prices for services as a way to reduce its tax liability. The claims, which Danon had also made to other state and federal authorities, raised questions over whether Vanguard could be forced to raise fees if his allegations were upheld.

Separately, a New York State Supreme Court judge on November 16 dismissed a claim by Danon that he is entitled to a share of damages that New York authorities might collect from Vanguard, because of Danon’s work as a company attorney. The ruling states, however, that it makes no determination on the merits of his claims. Vanguard’s Woerth said the company was pleased with the finding.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.