HONG KONG, June 21 China Vanke Co
founder and Chairman Wang Shi will step down from
the board in the upcoming election, the company said on
Wednesday, after a year-long corporate power struggle at the
nation's No.2 property developer.
A shareholder meeting to elect new board members would be
held on June 30, and the company said it had nominated three
senior executives of major shareholder Shenzhen Metro as
non-executive directors.
The state-owned subway operator's control over Vanke was
affirmed earlier this month after its stake surpassed financial
conglomerate Baoneng Group, which had sought to oust Vanke's
management.
"I have decided not to be re-elected as Vanke's director
since the beginning of the discussion of a new board," Wang said
in his blog.
"Today, I'm handing the leadership to (president) Yu Liang,
I believe it's the best timing. They are younger, but mature
enough."
As of 0147 GMT, shares of Vanke in Hong Kong had gained 0.5
percent, while its counterparts in Shenzhen were up 0.8 percent.
The boarder market was down 0.7 percent.
Vanke said in late March the make-up of the new board was
still being negotiated by various parties, even though the term
of the current board has officially expired on the 27th of the
month.
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Stephen Coates)