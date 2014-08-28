BRIEF-Vanke, Carlyle sign letter of intent on acquiring Vanke's commercial properties

Aug 28 (Reuters) - China Vanke Co Ltd

* Says signs letter of intent with Carlyle Group to set up a 20-80 venture for acquiring Vanke’s 9 commercial property assets

* Says a Shenzhen financial firm bought 46.3 million of its ashares, or 0.42 percent of issued share capital, worth about 409 million yuan (66.59 million US dollar) between Jun 20 to Aug 27

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/XVeZ1U; bit.ly/1AXeMsR

