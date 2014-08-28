FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Vanke, Carlyle sign letter of intent on acquiring Vanke's commercial properties
August 28, 2014 / 1:15 PM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 28 (Reuters) - China Vanke Co Ltd

* Says signs letter of intent with Carlyle Group to set up a 20-80 venture for acquiring Vanke’s 9 commercial property assets

* Says a Shenzhen financial firm bought 46.3 million of its ashares, or 0.42 percent of issued share capital, worth about 409 million yuan (66.59 million US dollar) between Jun 20 to Aug 27

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/XVeZ1U; bit.ly/1AXeMsR

Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1423 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

