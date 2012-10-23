China developer Vanke's Q3 net more than doubles

SHANGHAI/BEIJING, Oct 23 (Reuters) - China Vanke Co Ltd , the country’s largest real estate developer by sales, said on Tuesday its third quarter earnings more than doubled, citing a recovery in the property market.

For July-September, the company’s net profit was 1.35 billion yuan ($215.8 million), better than an average forecast of 745.4 million yuan of two analysts that Reuters contacted. It made 606.1 million yuan in profit a year earlier. ($1 = 6.2547 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Fang Yan in BEIJING and Kazunori Takada and Samuel Shen in SHANGHAI; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Jason Subler)