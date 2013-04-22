China Vanke Q1 net profit up 16 pct amid market recovery

SHANGHAI, April 22 (Reuters) - China Vanke, the country’s largest real estate developer posted a 16 percent rise in first-quarter profit on the back of strong sales.

Net income during the Jan-March period rose to 1.61 billion yuan ($260.62 million) from 1.40 billion yuan a year earlier, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company posted revenue of 14 billion yuan, up 35 percent from 10.35 billion yuan a year ago.

China’s property sales jumped 46.5 percent in March from a year earlier, marking the second highest monthly gain since July 2011, though cooling from annual growth of 77.6 percent in the first two months.

Renewed fever in the property market has triggered a series of fresh tightening measures this year.

The central government said on March 1 that it planned to introduce a 20 percent capital gains tax and higher down payments and mortgage rates for second-time home buyers in cities where prices were deemed to be rising too fast. ($1 = 6.1776 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada)