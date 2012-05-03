China Vanke's April property sales slip 6 pct

SHANGHAI, May 3 (Reuters) - China Vanke, the country’s largest real estate developer by sales, said on Thursday its April sales fell 6 percent to 7.4 billion yuan ($1.2 billion) from the same period a year ago, snapping a two-month sales rise.

Vanke said it sold 767,000 square metres of property in April. For the first four months of the year, Vanke hit 38.5 billion yuan in sales on 3.8 million square metres of property sold, the company said in a statement to the Shenzhen stock exchange.

In March, Vanke had posted its second monthly sales rise in a row, up 23.5 percent to 11.5 billion yuan.

For two years China has restricted bank lending to the real estate sector and limited the ability of its citizens to buy several homes, or homes in other cities, to curb speculation in high-end housing that has doubled prices in key cities between mid-2009 and the end of 2010.

China’s average new home price fell last month from a year earlier, the first decline in two years, raising investor hopes that property restrictions may soon be eased.