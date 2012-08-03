FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Vanke's July property sales up 14 pct
August 3, 2012 / 1:35 PM / in 5 years

China Vanke's July property sales up 14 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Aug 3 (Reuters) - China Vanke Co Ltd, the country’s largest real estate developer by sales, said its July sales rose 14 percent from the same period a year earlier to 10.39 billion yuan ($1.63 billion), as China’s property market extends its rebound.

Vanke sold 960,000 square metres of property in July. For the first seven months of the year, Vanke hit 72.93 billion yuan in sales on 6.99 million square metres of property sold, the company said in a statement to the Shenzhen stock exchange on Friday.

For two years China has restricted bank lending to the real estate sector and limited the ability of its citizens to buy several homes, or homes in other cities, to curb speculation in high-end housing that has doubled prices in key cities between mid-2009 and the end of 2010.

China’s property market has staged a mild rebound since May on expectations of policy loosening, but the government has repeatedly said it would put curbs in place. ($1 = 6.3674 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter) (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada)

