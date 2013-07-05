FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Vanke says June sales flat, H1 sales up 34 pct
July 5, 2013 / 12:47 AM / 4 years ago

China Vanke says June sales flat, H1 sales up 34 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, July 5 (Reuters) - China Vanke Co Ltd posted flat June property sales on Friday, down from May’s brisk sales pace as Beijing’s efforts to cool a frothy real estate market took hold.

Vanke, the country’s largest real estate developer by sales, said in a filing to the Shenzhen stock exchange that it sold 13.5 billion yuan ($2 billion) worth of property in June, up 1.5 percent from the previous year.

In May, Vanke said it sold 14.16 billion yuan worth of property in May, up 32.1 percent from the previous year.

For the first six months of the year, Vanke sales hit 83.7 billion yuan ($14 billion), up 34 percent from the same period a year ago.

China’s property inflation moderated slightly in June on a monthly basis, private surveys showed on Monday, a rare positive result for Beijing in its near four-year-old effort to stabilize rocketing house prices.

However, in a sign that China is still far from successful in taming property inflation, house prices were up about 10 percent in June from a year earlier as strong demand coincided with a tight supply of homes. ($1 = 6.1258 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)


