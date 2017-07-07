BRIEF-China Vanke acquires certain assets of Guangdong International Trust Investment Corp
* Acquires certain assets of Guangdong International Trust Investment Corporation
HONG KONG, July 7 China Vanke Co Ltd said on Friday it had entered into an asset transfer agreement to buy the equity interests and creditors' rights of companies with assets, including land, for 55.1 billion yuan ($8.1 billion).
China's second-largest property developer by sales said it had signed the agreement with the liquidation team of bankrupt Guangdong International Trust Investment Corporation.
Trade in the Hong Kong shares of the developer, which were suspended on Wednesday, will resume on Friday.
China Vanke said last Friday that it had won an auction to buy the land assets but no formal agreement had been entered. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
