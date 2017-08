HONG KONG, March 17 (Reuters) - Shares of China Vanke in Hong Kong fell on Friday after the company said China Evergrande will entrust voting rights to state-owned Shenzhen Metro, whose combined voting rights will then surpass largest shareholder Baoneng Group.

As of 0153 GMT, Vanke's Hong Kong shares had dropped 2.3 percent, while their counterparts in Shenzhen gained 2.3 percent. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)