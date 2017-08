HONG KONG, April 20 (Reuters) - China Vanke said it has agreed to acquire a stake in leading Chinese real estate agency Lianjia worth 3 billion yuan ($435.44 million) via private placement.

"Vanke is optimistic about Lianjia's development," Vanke told Reuters in a statement on Thursday. ($1 = 6.8896 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Joseph Radford)