China Vanke April sales up 67.6 pct yr on yr

SHANGHAI, May 6 (Reuters) - China Vanke the country’s largest real estate developer said on Monday it sold 12.4 billion yuan ($2 billion)of property for the month of April, up 67.6 percent from the previous year.

The company’s January to April sales came in at 56 billion yuan on 4.8 million square metres sold.

Last month the company posted a 16 percent rise in first-quarter profit on the back of strong sales.

China’s property sales jumped 46.5 percent in March from a year earlier, marking the second highest monthly gain since July 2011, though cooling from annual growth of 77.6 percent in the first two months. ($1 = 6.1556 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Kazunori Takada)