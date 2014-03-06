FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Vanke says 2013 net profit up 20.5 percent
March 6, 2014 / 7:21 AM / 4 years ago

China Vanke says 2013 net profit up 20.5 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 6 (Reuters) - China Vanke Co Ltd on Thursday posted a 20.5 percent rise in net profit for 2013, in line with estimates, driven by record contracted sales last year.

China’s largest listed property developer said net profit for the full year was 15.12 billion yuan ($2.47 billion), compared to 12.55 billion yuan a year earlier.

The company was expected to report a net profit of 15.51 billion yuan, according to 13 analysts polled by ThomsonReuters SmartEstimates.

$1 = 6.1282 Chinese yuan Reporting by Clare Jim and Yimou Lee; Editing by Matt Driskill

