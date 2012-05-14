FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Vanke to buy Hong Kong's Winsor Properties
#Chinese Labor Unrest
May 14, 2012 / 11:56 AM / 5 years ago

China Vanke to buy Hong Kong's Winsor Properties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, May 14 (Reuters) - China Vanke, the country’s biggest listed property developer by sales, has agreed to pay HK$1.1 billion ($142 million)for a 74 percent stake in Hong Kong-listed Winsor Properties Holdings Ltd, the company announced on Monday.

“It is mainly our attempt to expand globally. Internationalisation is a long-term direction that Vanke needs to think about and this takeover is part of our preparatory work,” the company said in an emailed statement.

Vanke added it plans to make a mandatory general offer for the remaining shares in Winsor Properties, after acquiring the 74 percent stake that was previously held by Wing Tai Properties Ltd. ($1=7.7640 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Langi Chiang and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

