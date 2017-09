AMSTERDAM, March 11 (Reuters) - Van Lanschot NV : * Says net profit for 2013 of EUR 33.5 million * Says sees profit recovery in 2013 * Says proposed dividend: EUR 0.20 per share * Says core tier i ratio up from 11.0 pct to 13.1 pct * Says loan loss provision is still high owing to current economic conditions in The Netherlands * FY interest income EUR 213.9 million (2012: EUR 233.2 million); interest margin 1.20 pct (2012: 1.28 pct)