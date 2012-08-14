FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Van Lanschot H1 results hit by loan loss provisions
August 14, 2012 / 5:50 AM / 5 years ago

Van Lanschot H1 results hit by loan loss provisions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Dutch private bank Van Lanschot on Tuesday reported a sharp drop in first-half profits citing higher loan loss provisions stemming from the deteriorating economic environment.

First-half net profit fell 87 percent to 5.7 million euro ($7.04 million) while operating profit fell 91 percent to 4.2 million.

Analysts in a poll commissioned by Reuters had forecast operating profit of 15.8 million euros and net profit of 12.1 million euros with three estimates in a range from 8.6 million to 15.8 million.

