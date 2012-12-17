Van Lanschot takes 122 mln euro charge on goodwill

AMSTERDAM, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Dutch private bank Van Lanschot said on Monday it will take a 122 million euro ($160 million) charge on goodwill and other assets because the returns will be lower than previously forecast due to the dire economic situation.

The impairment relates to the acquisition of business banking activities of CenE Bankiers in 2004 and banking activities of Kempen & Co in 2006, Van Lanschot said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7628 euros) (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Sara Webb)